Arkansas officially secured its first commitment of the 2025 class Friday when five-star guard Darius Acuff Jr. announced his pledge to the Razorbacks.

The No. 9 player in the country is a great start to head coach John Calipari's first full cycle recruiting class in Fayetteville, but he and his coaching staff are still in play for many top recruits in the 2025 class.

HawgBeat takes a look at the Razorbacks' high priority targets and their chances with each player.