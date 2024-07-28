Who is next for Arkansas in the 2025 class?
Arkansas officially secured its first commitment of the 2025 class Friday when five-star guard Darius Acuff Jr. announced his pledge to the Razorbacks.
The No. 9 player in the country is a great start to head coach John Calipari's first full cycle recruiting class in Fayetteville, but he and his coaching staff are still in play for many top recruits in the 2025 class.
HawgBeat takes a look at the Razorbacks' high priority targets and their chances with each player.
Considered by many to be a generational talent, and rightfully so, AJ Dybantsa is a top priority for nearly any major school across the country. While there has not been a ton of information coming out regarding his recruitment, and with the 6-foot-8 versatile wing having coaches communicate through his dad, it is difficult to discern just where most programs stand with the star.
He is expected to release his cut list in the coming weeks since the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Peach Jam Invitational concluded. Considering Arkansas' resources, having an elite recruiter in Calipari as head coach, and the program's prestige, at the very least the Razorbacks should make the cut list and move forward from there.
Early rumblings have indicated BYU as a potential favorite, but it is very early in the process.
