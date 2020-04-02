Why Vance Jackson picked Arkansas for his final season
Given a second chance to recruit Vance Jackson, Eric Musselman didn’t let the forward slip through his fingers again.
The second-year Arkansas coach missed out on the former Rivals100 prospect when he transferred from UConn a few years ago, but landed him as a graduate transfer from New Mexico on Wednesday.
Jackson told HawgBeat that the relationship he formed with Musselman that go around and the opportunity to play in a major conference were the driving factors behind his decision.
“When I was transferring from UConn, the whole coaching staff was recruiting me hard (and) I just feel like they knew my game best,” Jackson said. “I just like the whole situation over there and I just feel like the stage, playing in the SEC, in a Power Five conference, was somewhere I feel like I belong.”
Picking the Razorbacks capped a “hectic” and “exciting” two days. Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday and heard from schools like Louisville, Memphis, Arizona State, Colorado, Ole Miss and Cincinnati before settling on Arkansas.
