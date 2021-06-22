Wicklander, trio of signees to participate in 1st MLB Draft Combine

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

Patrick Wicklander and a trio of Arkansas signees will participate in the inaugural MLB Draft Combine at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., this week.

The Razorbacks’ left-handed ace is one of 76 college players at the event, while signees Braylon Bishop, Kendall Diggs and Max Soliz are among the 91 high school players who accepted invitations.

In addition to going through a series of medical and performance assessments, each of them will attend lessons that prepare them for a career in professional baseball and will have opportunities to meet with front office personnel and scouts for individual teams.

All 167 players will participate in a pro-style showcase workout and strength and conditioning assessments Thursday and Friday, with five hours of Friday’s workout being televised on the MLB Network. The high school athletes will also compete in a showcase tournament, with games scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Wicklander is coming off a tremendous junior season for the Razorbacks in which he earned second-team All-America honors from the NCBWA after going 7-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 77 2/3 innings.

The three high school players - Bishop, Diggs and Soliz - are part of a 23-man signing class that ranks third nationally for the Class of 2021, according to Perfect Game.

Other participants at the event include a pair of Arkansas natives - LSU right-hander Jaden Hill (Ashdown) and Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks (Conway) - and 18 total players from the SEC.

After taking place in June since its inception in 1965, the MLB Draft has been pushed back to July and will coincide with All-Star Week in Colorado. The 20-round event will begin with the first round at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on July 11, after the All-Star Futures Game. Rounds 2-10 will be the next day, followed by the last 10 rounds on July 13.