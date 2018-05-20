The Razorbacks are in the mix for yet another impressive secondary athlete, this time it's Louisiana 3-star cornerback Tyrone Lewis. Lewis cut his list of 25 offers down to just 10: Arkansas, Mizzou, Ole Miss, A&M, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane, Utah and Louisiana-Lafayette.

"I kept Arkansas in my top 10 because because their defensive coordinator is the best and they recruit me hard as well as my other schools that are in my top 10 list," Lewis said. "I'm not sure about when I'll visit yet."