"Tonight went pretty well for me, I'd say we had a good game," Thomas said. "We came out kind of slow, I think it was first game jitters. Defensively I think I had like five tackles plus the scoop and score so it was a good game for me overall. I think I did pretty good on the offensive line but I felt I could've done better."

One of the stars in last night's HawgBeat Game of the Week was Briarcrest offensive tackle Omari Thomas. The 6-foot-5, 301-pound tackle had a great game on both sides of the ball, even scoring a defensive touchdown on a scoop and score to give the Briarcrest Saints an early lead. The Saints finished with a 23-14 win over the White Station Rebels.

Thomas is just beginning his junior season but has already amassed a lot of attention. Thomas has 26 reported offers and he recently made his debut ay no. 239 in the Rivals250. When analyzing all his options, Thomas says it will come down to his relationships with the coaching staffs at each school.

"I'm mostly looking for where I feel the most family," Thomas said. "Of course right now a lot of schools are showing me love but I've got some picks already, I'm not going to release them yet. My relationship with Arkansas is great. I call them, they Facetime me, I get into it with all of those coaches. Coach Fry, that's my guy, I love Coach Fry. I also talk to the defensive line coaches a lot too. They like me on both sides of the ball."

Despite his early (and strong) love of Arkansas that he's developed from many conversations and multiple visits, he plans to hit a myriad of SEC schools for games this season.

"I'm going to visit Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Arkansas and I think I'll go to Texas A&M," Thomas said. "People say the SEC is where the best are and I want to play with the best."

Thomas says he'll be watching all his favorite teams play this season and he's looking for one big thing in particular from Arkansas.

"I want to see wins. The coaching staff is there, so now it's time for some wins."