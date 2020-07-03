College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

All three members of Arkansas’ 2020 signing class who were selected in last month’s MLB Draft have now signed professional contracts.

The last player to do so was David Calabrese, who officially signed with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The speedy Canadian outfielder received a signing bonus of $744,200, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, which is equal to the full slot value for pick No. 82.

Calabrese didn’t commit to the Razorbacks until last October, which is pretty late in the process for baseball, but it was because he was originally slated to be part of the 2021 class before reclassifying.

Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 127 overall recruit in the Class of 2020, but he was ranked much higher on most prospect lists ahead of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He joins a pair of Arkansas signees who previously signed with the St. Louis Cardinals and received bonuses over slot value.

Texas two-way standout Masyn Winn, the 54th overall pick, reportedly signed for $2.1 million, while in-state right-hander Markevian “Tink” Hence, the 63rd overall pick, reportedly signed for $1.115 million. The trio of signees received just under $4 million in combined bonuses.

Both of the Razorbacks’ current players have also signed. The Orioles gave second overall pick Heston Kjerstad a bonus of $5.2 million and the Phillies gave 87th overall pick Casey Martin a $1.3 million bonus.

Their $6.5 million in bonuses is more than Arkansas’ 21 draft picks in the three previous seasons combined ($6.15 million).