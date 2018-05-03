2020 Tenn. LB Aaron Moore’s Recruitment Off to a Hot Start with Hog Offer
The Razorbacks just handed out an offer to a 2020 linebacker from a high school Hog fans should be familiar with, Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, TN. Aaron Moore is the teammate of high-priori...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news