2021 Arkansas Freshman Report - Week 7
Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.
After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.
Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.
With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.
Here’s a look at how many have played through the first seven weeks…
Already Burned Redshirt
RB AJ Green
Games Played: 6
Snaps: 57 on O / 49 on ST
PFF Grade: 62.0 (O) / 66.1 (ST) / 49.5 (ST - return grade)
Season Stats: 30 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD; 6 KO returns, 106 yards; 2 fumbles (0 lost)
Still the fourth-most used running back on the team, Green played only six offensive snaps against Auburn. His four carries resulted in 12 yards, but he was very hot and cold. Although he had runs of 6 and 7 yards, he also had runs for no gain and a loss of one.
Green’s special teams role continues to expand. He was still used as a kickoff returner and actually had a solid 31-yard return out to the 33-yard line, plus he got action on the kickoff coverage, punt coverage and punt return units, totaling 11 snaps.
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
Games Played: 7
Snaps: 135 on O / 36 on ST
PFF Grade: 51.3 (O) / 53.1 (ST)
Season Stats: 2 receptions, 15 yards
