Know the Foe: Gaining Texas Tech insight with Inside The Double T

As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the Texas Tech Red Raiders with Inside The Double T lead reporter Justin Apodaca.

Texas Tech had a strong season in the Big 12, as it finished with an 8-4 (6-3 Big 12) overall record with victories over teams like playoff-participant Arizona State, then-No. 10 Iowa State and mutual opponent Oklahoma State.

Under McGuire's leadership, Texas Tech has accumulated a 23-15 (16-11 Big 12) overall record in three seasons. To close the 2024 regular season, the Red Raiders boasted the No. 8 total offense (459.8 YPG) and No. 123 total defense (451.9 YAPG) in the country.

This will mark the 38th meeting between the two teams, as Arkansas leads the series 29-8. The two programs played and split games played in 2014 and 2015, with the Red Raiders coming out on top most recently.

Here is what Apodaca had to say about Friday's matchup, which is set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri...