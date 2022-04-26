2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 26
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are five major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
(NOTE: Collegiate Baseball used to be included, but was removed due to extreme inconsistencies.)
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
April 26 Poll Notes
~For the fifth straight week, Tennessee is the unanimous No. 1 team. The Volunteers had another perfect week, with a midweek win over Bellarmine and - thanks to a ninth-inning comeback on Sunday - a weekend sweep of Florida.
~This is the first time this season that there was a unanimous No. 2 team, though, as Oregon State took the second spot in all five major polls used in the Composite Poll. (Collegiate Baseball, which was dropped from the Composite last week due to extreme inconsistencies, has Miami, Fla., at No. 2 and the Beavers down at No. 5.)
~Miami, Fla., is nearly a unanimous No. 3, but checked in at No. 4 in the Perfect Game poll behind Southern Miss.
~Beyond that, there's much less agreement. Across the five major polls, 14 teams are ranked in the top 10 of at least one poll and 18 different teams are ranked inside the 12 at least once.
~Unlike previous weeks, there wasn't a ton of movement in the top 25. The only team to jump or fall more than five spots was Oregon, which dropped six spots to No. 25 after losing a home series against Washington State.
~With Florida State dropping out of the Composite Poll, the SEC once again leads all conferences with six teams inside the top 25. The ACC is second with five times, followed by the Pac-12 and Big 12 with four apiece. The Sun Belt is the only other conference with multiple ranked teams, with two, while the Big East, Big Ten, C-USA and WCC each have one.
~Dropped out: Florida State (21)
~Moved in: Georgia Southern (t-23)
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Tennessee
|
125
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Oregon State
|
120
|
--
|
2/2
|
3. Miami (Fla.)
|
114
|
+2
|
3/4
|
4. Southern Miss
|
108
|
+2
|
3/6
|
5. Arkansas
|
94
|
-1
|
4/11
|
6. Stanford
|
92
|
+1
|
4/16
|
7. Virginia Tech
|
90
|
+4
|
5/10
|
8. Oklahoma State
|
89
|
-5
|
7/10
|
9. Virginia
|
83
|
--
|
5/13
|
10. Texas
|
81
|
--
|
6/18
|
11. Gonzaga
|
69
|
-3
|
9/15
|
12. Texas Tech
|
67
|
--
|
9/15
|
13. UCLA
|
61
|
+2
|
12/16
|
14. TCU
|
60
|
+4
|
6/20
|
15. Notre Dame
|
59
|
-2
|
12/18
|
16. UConn
|
53
|
-1
|
7/NR
|
17. Georgia
|
51
|
-3
|
11/23
|
18. Louisville
|
47
|
-1
|
12/21
|
19. Auburn
|
31
|
+5
|
19/21
|
20. Texas State
|
30
|
--
|
17/NR
|
t-21. Maryland
|
17
|
+2
|
20/NR
|
t-21. LSU
|
17
|
+4
|
20/NR
|
t-23. Vanderbilt
|
16
|
-1
|
18/NR
|
t-23. Georgia Southern
|
16
|
+4
|
17/25
|
25. Oregon
|
11
|
-6
|
17/NR