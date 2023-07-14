2023 Arkansas Football Position Preview: Running Back
Entering the 2023 college football season, there might not be a more talented stable of running backs than the one in Fayetteville. Headlined by Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, the Arkansas running back room is primed for another big season this fall.
In two full 13-game seasons under head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks have rushed for 2,961 yards (2021) and 3,077 yards (2022). With new offensive coordinator Dan Enos in the fold, the rushing attack might see even more of an uptick.
Arkansas returned four proven ball carriers for this fall and it also added a highly-touted freshman in Isaiah Augustave out of Naples, Florida. With that being said, below is a preview of what the running back position looks like for the Razorbacks ahead of the 2023 season...
Arkansas Running Backs
Returning players: Dominique Johnson (redshirt junior) Raheim Sanders (junior) AJ Green (junior), Rashod Dubinion (sophomore),
Additions: Jezreel Bachert (redshirt freshman - walk-on), Isaiah Augustave (freshman), Emmanuel Crawford (freshman - walk-on)
The Starter
Sanders put together the fourth-best season in program history from a rushing yards perspective and his 1,443 yards on the ground ranked second in the SEC last season. He added 10 scores on the ground, 28 receptions, 271 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns as a sophomore.
It's safe to say that Sanders has proved worthy of the No. 5 jersey that Arkansas legend Darren McFadden is famous for wearing. Entering the 2023 season, there is no question that Sanders will be the workhorse running back for the Razorbacks.
A high school wide receiver, Sanders has the tools of a true all-purpose back. He averaged 6.5 yards per rush last season, which was the best since Felix Jones set the school record with 8.74 yards per rush in 2007.
During his First-Team All-SEC campaign in 2022, Sanders really wasn't used as much as he could've been. He regularly would take significant portions of a quarter off for rest purposes, yet he still averaged 111 rushing yards per game.
It would not shock me to see Sanders eclipse the 1,500-yard mark on the ground as a junior. While the rest of the running back room is loaded, there is no question that the Hogs need to get the ball in Sanders' hands as often as possible.
