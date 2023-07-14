Sanders put together the fourth-best season in program history from a rushing yards perspective and his 1,443 yards on the ground ranked second in the SEC last season. He added 10 scores on the ground, 28 receptions, 271 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns as a sophomore.

It's safe to say that Sanders has proved worthy of the No. 5 jersey that Arkansas legend Darren McFadden is famous for wearing. Entering the 2023 season, there is no question that Sanders will be the workhorse running back for the Razorbacks.

A high school wide receiver, Sanders has the tools of a true all-purpose back. He averaged 6.5 yards per rush last season, which was the best since Felix Jones set the school record with 8.74 yards per rush in 2007.

During his First-Team All-SEC campaign in 2022, Sanders really wasn't used as much as he could've been. He regularly would take significant portions of a quarter off for rest purposes, yet he still averaged 111 rushing yards per game.

It would not shock me to see Sanders eclipse the 1,500-yard mark on the ground as a junior. While the rest of the running back room is loaded, there is no question that the Hogs need to get the ball in Sanders' hands as often as possible.