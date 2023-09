Arkansas is honing in on other targets after its first commit in the 2024 class in Jalen Shelley. With multiple visits either scheduled or already completed, the list is mostly clear. One such target is four-star guard Rakease Passmore.

Passmore is a 6-foot-5 wing from North Carolina who holds 30 scholarship offers and counting. The Combine Academy product has a visit scheduled to Fayetteville on October 4th and he told HawgBeat he's looking forward to it.