Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly announced via X (former Twitter) that he is opening up his recruitment after he had been committed to the Razorbacks since July 29.

After a week featured with primarily good news, Arkansas fans received some bad news from a 2025 recruit Friday.

"I feel that I made a decision on somewhere to call home too quick and didn't take the time needed in this process," Wimberly said. "It wasn't easy to make this decision, I just want to be 110% sure I make the right decision for the next 4-5 year. Arkansas will remain at the top choices of my list."

Wimberly holds other notable offers from Michigan and Memphis. He most recently visited Michigan last weekend for the Wolverine's win over Ohio State.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete, Wimberly plays multiple positions in the high school ranks and is projected to play defense for Arkansas.

With Wimberly's de-commitment, Arkansas stands at one commit in the class of 2025 — three-star quarterback Grayson Wilson, who committed on April 15.