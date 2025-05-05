Johnell Davis earns invite to NBA G-League Elite Camp

If Davis does enough to earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, he'll be the fourth Razorback at the combine. His teammates Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Adou Thiero were all invited to the draft combine on Friday.

Davis is one of 44 players invited to the camp, which gives him a chance to work out for NBA scouts, coaches and front-office executives. It'll be held May 9-11 in Chicago, and a select number of players from the camp will be invited to the NBA Draft Combine based on their performance.

Former Arkansas guard Johnell Davis has earned an invite to the NBA G-League Elite Camp, according to a report from ESPN's Michael Scotto.

Davis spent one season at Arkansas after playing four years at Florida Atlantic, and dealt with a wrist injury he sustained in the offseason after he fell off a golf cart. That injury hampered his ability to score for much of the season, but he turned his game up a notch late in the season.

Last season, Davis played in 34 games and averaged 12 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Hogs. However, in his last 11 games, that scoring average jumped to 15.8 points, including a 30-point scoring outburst in the Hogs' final game of the season, a loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

In that final game, he hit three 3-pointers, went a perfect 11-of-11 from the charity stripe and added six rebounds in 39 minutes of play.

Following the end of the season, Davis posted a thank-you message on his Instagram account, saying in part that "the past year has been an incredible experience and Arkansas will always feel like another home for me."

Now, Davis' focus will turn toward working his way into hearing his name called in the 2025 NBA Draft, which will be held on June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.