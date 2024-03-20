While the Arkansas coaching staff plugs away at finishing up their 2025 class, the class of 2026 got some recognition in the first iteration of the 2026 Rivals250, which released Tuesday.

As it currently stands, Arkansas has two commits in the class of 2026 in four-star defensive back Tay Lockett from St. John Bosco in Southern California and three-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter from Cass High School in White, Georgia.

The state of Arkansas was represented in the rankings, too, as two in-state products — four-star lineman Danny Beale and four-star quarterback Kane Archer — made their debuts.

It’s still early for the 2026 class, but right now Arkansas sits at No. 6 in the nation according to Rivals. The only teams ahead of them are Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, Florida State and USC. There's still plenty of time before the 2026 class gets more heavily recruited, though, so expect that number to change as time goes on.

Arkansas is currently in on a lot of talent that debuted in the Rivals250. Here’s a closer look at where those targets found themselves.