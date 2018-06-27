The no.11-ranked wide receiver in the nation after the latest Rivals rankings update is Tennessee native Trey Knox. Know received a Rivals 5-star Challenge invite and arrived in Atlanta, Georgia ready, and hungry, to compete.

“I’m coming out here to do what I do, run my routes, make my catches,” Knox said. “I know most of the other receivers that are here and I’m good friends with some of them, so it’ll be exciting to compete with them. I do think I have an opportunity to show that I’m one of the best receivers in the country.”

Knox is quickly approaching the end of his commitment telling Rivals he wants to shut it down at the end of next month and he’s narrowed his choices down to roughly four favorites, with two more schools also receiving official visits most likely. Leading the pack are Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio State.

“Before I commit at the end of July I want to official at Florida, Penn State and Tennessee,” Knox said. “Florida was my first offer so they’ve always been in the mix, Penn State just came into the picture but they’re a top 10 team.

“My visits to Alabama and Tennessee were good. I camped there and getting to know the coaching staff and getting coached by them was big. It was eye-opening. I’m not saying that gives them an advantage but it was helpful.”