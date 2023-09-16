FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, as BYU down the Hogs 38-31 in front of the eighth-largest crowd in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.



Arkansas quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Cougars, who managed to fight back every time they were in a hole. Three second half turnovers and an inability to move the ball consistently in the final 30 minutes plagued the Razorbacks in the loss.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson had an interception and fumble in the second half and he was out-dueled by BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was 13-of-25 passing with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Arkansas was 2-of-13 on third downs and the big play was a missed 4th-and-inches in its own territory on a questionable play call to give the ball to running back Rashod Dubinion instead of the 247-pound Jefferson. The Hogs also had 14 penalties for 125 yards in the game.

Here are six quick thoughts from what I was able to see, including analysis, observations, notes, stats and more...