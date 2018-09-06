The Arkansas Razorbacks' 2019 recruiting class is on pace to be one of the best in the Rivals era. With 14 teams already on pace to make the top 15, there's really just one way the Hogs can squeeze in the top 16 to perhaps tie or beat the best class ever and that's by signing two more 4-stars on top of the seven already committed.

Looking back at the 2009 class, the Razorbacks pulled in a 5-star recruit, Darius Winston, and eight more 4-stars. While some other programs around the nation have that type of success on a consistent basis, getting that much talent in one class is a big deal for the Razorbacks.