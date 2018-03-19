Arkansas returns just seven players off the 2017-18 basketball roster, and only five of them played this past season.
Freshman shooting guard Khalil Garland sat out while awaiting medical clearance and sophomore point guard Jalen Harris sat out after transferring in from New Mexico. In addition to those two, the Razorbacks will welcome in six freshmen out of the high school ranks.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news