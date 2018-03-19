Ticker
A look at the 2018-19 Arkansas basketball roster

Trey Biddy • HawgSports.com
Entering his 15th season covering the Razorbacks with HawgSports.com after starting in 2003, Trey can also be heard daily at 5:05 pm on DriveTime Sports on KABZ 103.7 The Buzz and affiliate stations.

2018 Fort Smith Northside shooting guard Isaiah Joe
Arkansas returns just seven players off the 2017-18 basketball roster, and only five of them played this past season.

Freshman shooting guard Khalil Garland sat out while awaiting medical clearance and sophomore point guard Jalen Harris sat out after transferring in from New Mexico. In addition to those two, the Razorbacks will welcome in six freshmen out of the high school ranks.

