Adou Thiero declares for 2025 NBA Draft

According to NBADraft.net , Thiero is currently projected as the No. 43 pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Most prognostications have Thiero slotted in the early-to-middle second round, but a good showing at the combine could see him move up.

2023-24 (So. at Kentucky):

Played in 25 games, while making 19 starts … Missed seven consecutive contests with injury from Dec. 29 – Jan. 23 … Led the team and ranked 12th in the SEC by blocking 1.08 shots per game (27 total), including four games with at least three rejections … Was second on the team with 4.96 rebounds per game while scoring 7.2 points per game … Led team in rebounding in eight games and scored in double figures five times … Voted to the College Sports Today “Glue Guy” roster … Posted first career double-double vs. No. 1 Kansas setting career highs in both points (16) and rebounds (13) … Had seven points, five rebounds and three blocks in the SEC Tournament against Texas A&M … Registered 12 points vs. Alabama … Played a career-high 33 minutes in the road win at Auburn, scoring 14 points and adding eight rebounds … Stuffed the stat sheet at LSU, tying a career-high with four blocks, adding nine boards, eight points, two assists and two steals … Scored 15 points, snared five boards and tallied three blocks vs. Gonzaga … Had seven points and a career-high four blocks in the upset of North Carolina … Charted nine points, six boards and three assists vs. Miami … Career-high three thefts vs. Saint Joseph’s.

2022-23 (Fr. at Kentucky):

Saw action in 20 games in his first collegiate season … Averaged 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 9.5 minutes per outing … Led the team in steals in four games and paced the squad in blocks three times … Scored a season-high seven points, hauled in five boards, added a pair of assists and a steal in the road win at Arkansas … Hit a 3-pointer in the home win over Auburn … Scored four points and pulled down four boards in eight minutes at Mississippi State … Tallied four points and induced two steals in the upset win at Tennessee … Scored five points and had three boards at Missouri … Tallied five points and a pair of blocks against North Florida … Had six points in the win over South Carolina State … Had four points and five rebounds in his collegiate debut against Howard.

High School:

An ESPN 4-star … Averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game and directed Quaker Valley to a 27-1 record and a 14-0 mark in league play … Scored 18 points in the 2022 PIAA Boys’ Basketball Championships in the team’s only loss of the season against Neumann-Goretti … Finished his career with 1,624 career points which ranked as the third most in team history … Named the 4A Player of the Year, the WPIAL Player of the Year and the 2022 TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Year … Logged 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven swats in the WPIAL Class 4A championship … Led Quaker Valley in scoring as a sophomore with 17.7 points per game … As a junior, he tallied 21.8 points per game while also averaging team-highs in assists (5.1), steals (2.2) and blocks (1.2) … Also competed in soccer and lacrosse … Worked with the Gear Up Ségou community service project.