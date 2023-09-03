Head coach Sam Pittman told reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Western Carolina that he wanted his team to play their best ball against "non-logo" teams. While there were some issues, Pittman's Razorbacks took care of business the way they should in a 56-13 win Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

I've gone back and studied the tape — not every individual play, sorry — and I went quarter-by-quarter to talk about the things that stood out to me. After watching nearly every spring practice and every fall camp practice, it was nice to finally see the team hitting a true opponent.

Let's be real, Western Carolina never stood a chance against Arkansas. But the Catamounts did some things right and they exposed some weaknesses that the Hogs now have a chance to improve on.

Some of the little details go unnoticed during the live action, so it's always good to go back and study the tape and see what led to the outcome on big plays, touchdowns, turnovers and more. With that said, here's what I saw after watching the tape from Arkansas-Western Carolina....

Note: It's unrealistic for me to write about every individual player and play, so I apologize if I missed anyone doing something impressive.