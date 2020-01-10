Alabama safety Mike Harris became Chad Morris's final commit at the University of Arkansas when he committed after his official visit for the Mississippi State game in November. Recruited by Ron Cooper and Mark Smith, Harris is a former teammate of current Razorback running back A'Montae Spivey and that relationship played a big role in getting him in the 2020 recruiting class.

Sam Pittman did find time to make it to Alabama to see Harris before early signing and the dead period but the staff hadn't set an official for the 3-star safety, prompting a decommitment with less than a month to early signing.

Harris holds offers from 17 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, Colorado, Tennessee and more.

Arkansas will have several defensive backs in for official visits this month on top of 4-star signee Myles Slusher who is already enrolled as of Jan. 9 and Louisiana defensive back Nick Turner who called the Hogs last week.

Visiting the weekend of the 17th are defensive backs Rashad Battle, a 4-star, and Khari Johnson, a 2-star out of Connecticut. Arkansas will host the No.2-ranked JUCO prospect in the nation, defensive back Art Green from Hutchinson C.C. on the 24th.

Harris leaves 12 signees/commits in the 2020 recruiting class–nine on defense. Harris was the only commit from Alabama in this class.

Arkansas has a long way to go until February 5th, National Signing Day, but they're in a great spot with what appears to be their top remaining targets. Get caught up:

