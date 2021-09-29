Analysis: What Arkansas is getting in 5-star commit Nick Smith Jr.
Nick Smith Jr. has opted to stay home and play for the Razorbacks after a lengthy recruiting process that included top programs from across the country.
With that decision, the Little Rock native becomes Eric Musselman’s first five-star commit at Arkansas and gives the Razorbacks one of the top classes in the country for 2022.
Smith is ranked where he is – No. 16 in the Rivals150 – for a reason. The 6-foot-5 guard has plenty of film to demonstrate why he is so highly regarded as a basketball player.
The very first thing that sticks out about Smith’s game is his ability to score the ball. He can score at all three levels with ease and in a variety of ways. He can beat defenders off the dribble and finish at the rim, and he can also run the floor in transition and euro-step or finish through multiple defenders.
His midrange game is lethal, and his feel for the game is so natural. Finding open spots on the floor is second-nature to Smith. Of course, the Razorback commit adds good outside shooting, as well, either off the bounce or off the catch.
-
