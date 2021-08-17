Analysis: What Arkansas is getting in top-50 commit Derrian Ford

One of the top in-state prospects committed to Arkansas just over a month ago when Derrian Ford announced his intentions to stay home.

The timing of the announcement came as a surprise to many, but Ford staying home was heavily anticipated. The addition of the Magnolia, Ark., native gave the Razorbacks the No. 8 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals.

What type of player are the Razorbacks getting in Ford?

For starters, his family motto is “That work,” which exemplifies the incredible work ethic he has in bettering himself in all aspects of life. Any player being recruited to play college basketball has some sort of work ethic, but Ford pushes that to the absolute limit.

He is constantly in the weight room and in the gym with his dad. It is not as simple as Ford works hard, but he outworks everyone else.

Strictly speaking about his game, Ford is a big, muscular guard who has shown he can impose his will against guard defenders. He’s thrived in backing down defenders from anywhere on the court and can finish at a high level in the post. Ford has also proven he has great court vision, passing out of double teams in the post to find open teammates for easy baskets.