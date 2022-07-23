Arkansas' 10 Most Important Players in 2022-23: No. 7 - Ricky Stromberg

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Sam Pittman coached football team starts and ends with a strong offensive line, and this year's squad returns a gem at the center spot.

Senior Ricky Stromberg has started 32 games on the offensive line over the past three seasons for Arkansas. He has been an anchor at center, allowing just four sacks in the past two seasons.

He could've entered the NFL Draft after last season, but he elected to return to Fayetteville for one more year. SEC media voted him as the preseason First-Team All-SEC center in the conference on Friday, and he was also named one of 40 players on the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.

During his AP All-SEC Second Team campaign in 2021-22, Stromberg helped block for the top rushing team in the Power 5. He had a 78.9 run blocking grade on the season according to Pro Football Focus.

He had a season-high 85.0 offensive grade in win over Texas and a season-high 81.0 pass blocking grade in the win against Mississippi State. Stromberg helped lead the way for four Hogs to rush for at least 500 yards, something that had not happened at Arkansas since 1975

Stromberg is a knowledgable center, who understands his role as good as anyone. He has been penalized just 13 times in two seasons.

Though he played very well last season, Stromberg talked about things he wanted to focus on heading into this season.

"I thought I had an overall good season (in 2021-22)," Stromberg said last December. "I think I do need to get a little bit stronger. I think that'll help. Next year, that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to stay and get a little stronger and it'll definitely help for my senior year."

Coming out of Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Stromberg weighed in at 280 pounds. Since then, he has beefed up to 318 pounds and he can moved some bodies around in the trenches.

The center is one of the most valuable players on a football team, and it was not too long ago that Arkansas really struggled there. Now, there is no worry at all about the guy who is snapping to quarterback KJ Jefferson.

"Ricky Stromberg is a really good football player," Pittman said before the Auburn game last year. "He’s one of the top, in my opinion, he’s certainly a top-half - probably way higher than that - center in the SEC."