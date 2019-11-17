You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details

Next up is Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin, whose name has come up in previous coaching searches and is once again being floated around as a candidate.

A full list of possible candidates can be found on the HawgBeat Hot Board , but recently began our “case for/case against” series in which we take a closer look at a single coach. So far we’ve examined Sam Pittman , Bobby Petrino and Matt Campbell .

- SEC experience as head coach, coordinator

Despite being only 44 years old, Kiffin has experience in the SEC both as an offensive coordinator and head coach. Interestingly, the latter came first - as he landed the Tennessee job in 2009. Five years later, he became the offensive coordinator at Alabama and held the position for three seasons.

- Bright offensive mind

Kiffin already had a reputation as being a bright offensive mind before taking the aforementioned Alabama job, but his time with Nick Saban took it to another level. He helped bring the Crimson Tide into the modern era of offense by installing an up-tempo offense, which made him a finalist for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 2014. The next year, Kiffin unleashed a freshman Jalen Hurts on the SEC, fully bringing Alabama into the modern age.

- Success as a head coach

His stint in the NFL was a failure, but Kiffin has won at all of his college stops. He went 7-6 as the youngest head coach in the FBS at Tennessee in 2009 and then went 8-5, 10-2 and 7-6 in his first three seasons at USC. Despite being ineligible for postseason play, the Trojans finished the 2011 season as the No. 6 team in the AP poll. Even the year he was fired, Kiffin was 3-2. In his first season at Florida Atlantic, he went 11-3 and won a Conference USA title. After regressing to 5-7 last year, the Owls are 7-3 this season.

In eight seasons as a college football head coach, Kiffin has an overall record of 58-34, which is good for a .630 winning percentage.

- Arkansas ties

Kiffin actually lived in Fayetteville for a few years as a toddler because his father, Monte Kiffin, was the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator under Lou Holtz from 1977-79.

On top of that, Kiffin has wanted the job before. According to the story at the 1:15 mark below, as told on the Rich Eisen show, he thought he would get the job when Bobby Petrino was hired in 2007.