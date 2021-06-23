Arkansas adds scholarship long snapper to 2022 class

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

Arkansas has secured a pledge from one of the top specialists in the country.

Cambridge, Wisc., long snapper Eli Stein announced Tuesday night that he was committed to the Razorbacks on a full scholarship, becoming the 11th member of their 2022 recruiting class.

Although Rivals does not rate long snappers, Stein is considered a five-star prospect by the services that do. Rubio Long Snapping ranks him third nationally, while he checks in at No. 4 on the list by Kohl’s Kicking.

In addition to Arkansas, he also received camp invitations from Kansas State, Texas Tech, Wisconsin and Marshall.

According to Kohl’s, Stein “still hasn’t reached his full potential” despite having a “blazing” snap tie of 0.64 seconds and having a 4.77-second 40-yard dash time with his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame.

Rubio is the service that helps choose long snappers for the All-American Bowl and Stein was selected for that honor in the 2022 game, which will be televised by NBC on Jan. 8.

Following his appearance at the Rubio Midwest Spring Camp in March, Chris Rubio described Stein’s performance as “simply fantastic” and added that he has a frame that would support an additional 30-40 pounds.

“His starting form is gorgeous,” Chris Rubio said in a YouTube assessment of Stein. “He absolutely rips the ball back to the punter. … Eli is flat-out a freak, in a good way. Athletically, he flies. Snapping the ball, it flies. Starting form is great. Locking down his release point is the only thing that will push him even higher up the charts.”

The Razorbacks currently have two specialists on scholarship for the 2021 season: long snapper Jordan Silver and kicker/punter Cameron Little. Silver is a former walk-on who was awarded a scholarship by the previous staff, while Little was recruited as a scholarship player in the 2021 class.

Although he technically has an extra year because of the eligibility relief granted by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Silver is listed as a fifth-year senior by the Razorbacks. With no other long snapper on the roster, as walk-on John Oehlein is now listed as an offensive lineman, they may need a replacement in 2022.

Because he is unrated on Rivals, Stein’s addition does not impact Arkansas’ class ranking, which is currently No. 17 in the country.