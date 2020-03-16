The season is over but recruiting never stops. Arkansas is still checking out every new portal entry, reaching out to Wichita State sophomore guard Erik Stevensen on Friday, the day he entered his name in for transfer.

Stevensen, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound guard originally from Lacey, Washington, made 11 starts as a freshman, playing all 37 games and averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists in 21.9 minutes. He also led the Shockers in steals. He shot 78.8% from the free throw line, 32.5% from the field and 27.8% from deep.

Wichita State went 23-8 this season before all hoops were shut down. They were the four-seed in the conference tournament and were scheduled to play their first game on Friday. After the cancellation, Stevensen entered the portal.

Stevenson improved on his all his stats in his sophomore year, finishing second on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game. He also added 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 24.7 minutes per game. His shooting percentages also went up to 37.7% from the field and 30.4% from three-point range.

Out of high school, the Washington native was rated a 3-star by Rivals and the No.50-ranked shooting guard in the nation. He had at least 11 offers to play college ball, including LSU, Washington and Washington State. He also visited South Florida shortly before committing to Wichita State instead.

Now, he's been contacted by over 20 different programs. It doesn't seem like there's any reason he should be eligible to play next season upon appeal, so it looks like he'd be a sit-one, play-two addition wherever he lands.

Stevensen is at least the fourth known transfer prospect that Eric Musselman and his staff have made contact with, joining new Nebraska guard addition Kobe Webster, originally from Western Illinois, and forwards Evan Cole from Georgia Tech and Ed Croswell from La Salle.

Arkansas doesn't currently have room to take a transfer but three of the 2020 commits have yet to sign. The signing period begins April 15 but it may be pushed further back since many recruits around the nation can't take crucial official visits during the COVID-19 induced dead period.

Natural attrition is expected to occur but no Razorbacks have entered the portal yet. Isaiah Joe is still on several draft boards and after winning SEC Player of the Year, many are wondering whether Mason Jones will return next year.