Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman's approach to transfer recruiting is contact quickly then dive into the numbers. The Hogs are some of the first to reach out to Western Illinois grad transfer guard Kobe Webster, according to 247Sports' Evan Daniels, and looking at his stats, it's easy to see why.

Webster, averaging 17.1 points per game, entered the transfer portal Wednesday and Arkansas made contact immediately. Though the Razorbacks look like they'll have an abundance of guards capable of scoring points next season, adding three in the 2020 class, that doesn't stop Musselman from exploring all the options out there.

The 6-foot, 170-pound three-year grad has started every single game at Western Illinois even though he was a no-star prospect according to Rivals coming out of high school in Indiana. Webster has a 42.5 career shooting percentage from the field, 37.4% from three-point range and 75% from the free throw line. He scored a career-high 40 points on February 22 of this year against Omaha and went 5 for 11 from deep.

Despite three losing seasons with Western Illinois, Webster led his team in scoring as a sophomore and junior, and was the team's second-leading scorer as a freshman. He'll have one season to play at his new destination.

Arkansas has also contacted likely sit-one 6-foot-8 forward Ed Croswell from La Salle this week. There are currently over 400 men's basketball transfer prospects in the NCAA portal, only 44 are graduate transfers.