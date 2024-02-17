Arkansas at Mississippi State: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
Arkansas (12-12, 3-8 SEC) is limping to finish a historically bad season but the Hoop Hogs have a chance to earn some end-of-season momentum as they get ready to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6 SEC) on Saturday inside Humphrey Coliseum.
The Razorbacks currently own a 35-33 all-time record advantage against the Bulldogs, but Arkansas is just 6-21 in Starkeville all-time. The Hogs have lost four straight at The Hump with their last win coming on Feb. 21, 2005.
Led by second-year head coach Chris Jans, the Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back wins over Georgia and Missouri. Mississippi State has already defeated programs like No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Auburn this season.
With Arkansas having a quick turnaround after a late game against Tennessee on Wednesday night and Mississippi State getting a week off since its last matchup, the Hogs will have to quickly prepare for the Bulldogs. Head coach Eric Musselman isn't pleased about the situation.
"You get the schedule that people give you and it’s not an excuse," Musselman said on Wednesday. "We’ve got to go play the game. But looking at the numbers on what’s happened around the league. It’s a hard game and we’ve got to go get ready for the team that’s been prepping for us for a week. So, it is what it is. We had it with Georgia and now this will be our second time doing it."
Leading the Bulldogs is freshman guard Josh Hubbard. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Mississippi native is averaging 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 38.4% from the field and 35.5% from three.
KenPom ranks Mississippi State 31st overall nationally and the Bulldogs are also top 10 in defensive efficiency (94.0).
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Starkville, Miss.. • Humphrey Coliseum – Adkerson Court (9,100)
TV/Stream: ESPNU/Watch ESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald and Daymeon Fishback)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 388 Sirius / 399 XM / 978 SXM App
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +525
Mississippi State: -800
Spread:
Arkansas: +12.5 (-110)
Mississippi State: -12.5 (-110)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 146.5 (-105)
UNDER 146.5 (-115)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 66.5 (--115)
Arkansas UNDER 66.5 (-115)
Mississippi State OVER 79.5 (-120)
Mississippi State UNDER 79.5 (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props - Arkansas at Mississippi State
Chandler Lawson OVER 2.5 points and OVER 9.5 minutes played: -140
Jalen Graham OVER 7.5 points and OVER 0.5 FT's made: -110
Tramon Mark and Jalen Graham OVER 7.5 rebounds combined and OVER 8.5 FT's combined attempted: -115
Arkansas team OVER 14.5 3PT FG's attempted and OVER 13.5 turnovers: +145
Arkansas team OVER 20.5 FT's attempted and OVER 7.5 offensive rebounds: +150
Davonte Davis and El Ellis OVER 11.5 FG's attempted and OVER 1.5 offensive rebounds combined: +125
Davonte Davis OVER 5.5 points and OVER 1.5 steals: +155
Joseph Pinion OVER 2.5 points and OVER 3.5 minutes played: +145
Keyon Menifield Jr. OVER 6.5 points and OVER 2.5 FT's attempted: +165
Khalif Battle OVER 4.5 points and OVER 2.5 3PT FG's attempted: +160
Layden Blocker OVER 2.5 points and OVER 2.5 FG's attempted: +115
Makhi Mitchell OVER 3.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds: +135
Tramon Mark OVER 14.5 points and OVER 4.5 total rebounds: +185
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: UNDER 145.5 (-110)
It's no secret that Arkansas' biggest struggle comes on the offensive side of the ball. Pair that against a Mississippi State defense that ranks seventh in the country in defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and it won't be a fun night for the Hoop Hogs on the road.
The total for Mississippi State's last three home games have gone under the 145.5 point mark, including 123 against Vanderbilt, 122 against Auburn and 137 against Georgia. Unless Arkansas comes out firing on all cylinders, I don't see why this trend will change.
Mississippi State has had an entire week to prepare for the Hogs since its last game and I expect the Bulldogs to take advantage with a dominant defensive performance to secure the under in Saturday's SEC tilt.
