Arkansas (12-12, 3-8 SEC) is limping to finish a historically bad season but the Hoop Hogs have a chance to earn some end-of-season momentum as they get ready to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 5-6 SEC) on Saturday inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The Razorbacks currently own a 35-33 all-time record advantage against the Bulldogs, but Arkansas is just 6-21 in Starkeville all-time. The Hogs have lost four straight at The Hump with their last win coming on Feb. 21, 2005.

Led by second-year head coach Chris Jans, the Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back wins over Georgia and Missouri. Mississippi State has already defeated programs like No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Auburn this season.

With Arkansas having a quick turnaround after a late game against Tennessee on Wednesday night and Mississippi State getting a week off since its last matchup, the Hogs will have to quickly prepare for the Bulldogs. Head coach Eric Musselman isn't pleased about the situation.

"You get the schedule that people give you and it’s not an excuse," Musselman said on Wednesday. "We’ve got to go play the game. But looking at the numbers on what’s happened around the league. It’s a hard game and we’ve got to go get ready for the team that’s been prepping for us for a week. So, it is what it is. We had it with Georgia and now this will be our second time doing it."

Leading the Bulldogs is freshman guard Josh Hubbard. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Mississippi native is averaging 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 38.4% from the field and 35.5% from three.

KenPom ranks Mississippi State 31st overall nationally and the Bulldogs are also top 10 in defensive efficiency (94.0).

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: