Arkansas at Tennessee: BetSaracen lines, odds, staff picks
The Hogs are set to tip off against the Tennessee Volunteers at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, and there are plenty of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown, plus details on how to watch or listen to the game:
How to watch/listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8 SEC) at No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (21-8, 10-6 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Knoxville, Tenn. – Thompson-Boling Arena (21,678)/The Summitt
Television: ESPN2 (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith)
Stream/Online: Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Gameday Info and How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +210
Tennessee: -240
Spread:
Arkansas: +5.5(+100)
Tennessee: -5.5 (-120)
Totals
Total Points:
Over 133.5 (-110)
Under 133.5 (-110)
Tennessee Team Total:
Over 69.5 (-115)
Under 69.5 (-115)
Arkansas Team Total
Over 64.5 (-105)
Under 64.5 (-125)
PLAYER PROPS
Points
~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 13.5 points (-120)
~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 13.5 points (-110)
~ Anthony Black OVER 11.5 points (+100)
~ Anthony Black UNDER 11.5 points (-130)
~ Ricky Council IV OVER 11.5 points (-115)
~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 11.5 points (-115)
~ Davonte Davis OVER 10.5 points (-105)
~ Davonte Davis UNDER 10.5 points (-125)
Assists
~ Anthony Black OVER 3.5 assists (-120)
~ Anthony Black UNDER 5.5 assists (-115)
~ Davonte Davis OVER 2.5 assists (+110)
~ Davonte Davis UNDER 2.5 assists (-145)
~ Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 assists (-120)
~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 1.5 assists (-110)
Threes Made
~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 threes made (-185)
~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 1.5 threes made (+135)
~ Davonte Davis OVER 1.5 threes made (-120)
~ Davonte Davis UNDER 1.5 threes made (-110)
~ Ricky Council IV OVER 0.5 threes made (-210)
~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 0.5 threes made (+155)
Rebounds
~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 rebounds (+100)
~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 rebounds (-135)
~ Davonte Davis OVER 3.5 rebounds (-110)
~ Davonte Davis UNDER 3.5 rebounds (-120)
~ Ricky Council IV OVER 3.5 rebounds (+100)
~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 3.5 rebounds (-130)
SPECIALS
~ Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell and Jordan Walsh 20+ rebounds combined (+375)
~ Anthony Black, Davonte Davis, Nick Smith Jr. 15+ assists combined (+400)
~ Arkansas +6.5, Over 134.5 total points and Tennessee under 70.5 points (+575)
~ Arkansas to score 65+ points, Nick Smith Jr. 15+ points and Jalen Graham 5+ points (+600)
~ Arkansas to win and Mitchell twins 15+ points combined (+800)
~ Arkansas to score 40+ points in the first half (+850)
~ Arkansas +6.5 and either Mitchell twin to record a double-double (+900)
~ Davonte Davis, Nick Smith Jr. and Ricky Council IV with 2+ threes made each (+1100)
~ Game to go to overtime (+1200)
~ Arkansas to win, Anthony Black and Davonte Davis 15+ points each (+2000)
~ Arkansas to win both halves and Jordan Walsh 10+ points (+2500)
~ First half to end in a tie and Arkansas to win the game (+4000)
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (13-17 for basketball)
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Nick Smith Jr. OVER 13.5 points (-120)
Nick Smith Jr. is back and healthy and his past two games against Georgia and Alabama have been glimpses of what the five-star prospect is capable of. He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for scoring 26 against the Bulldogs and 24 against the Crimson Tide.
If Arkansas is going to have any chance of winning this game, Smith is going to have to shoot at a high clip, and I see that happening.
Anthony Black OVER 3.5 assists (-120)
Arkansas is going to have to pass the ball at an elite level against the nation's No. 1 team in defensive efficiency. Anthony Black has averaged 5.2 assists per game since Smith returned from injury (five-game span) and his season average is 4.3 assists per game. He should hit this total in Tuesday's matchup.