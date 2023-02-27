News More News
JC Hoops Bracketology: 2/27

HawgBeat's Jackson Collier is back with another year of his bracketology.
HawgBeat's Jackson Collier is back with another year of his bracketology.
Jackson Collier • HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@JacksonCollier

After another week of college basketball, it is time to update the JC Hoops Bracketology seed list.

Yet again, Arkansas' metrics improved. Part of that was due to a dominant win over Georgia, and part was due to a solid performance on the road against No. 2 Alabama, even though it ended with an 86-83 loss.

The Razorbacks have improved their offensive efficiency since Nick Smith Jr.'s return, and that has caused the metrics to see improvement. Additionally, Arkansas has been assisted by other schools on the surrounding seed lines losing, as well.

People have asked how I come up with my seed lines, so I figured I'd give a brief explanation of my personal process. Every bracketologist is different, so this is just my process.

First, I compile a list of 75-plus teams. I generated a weighted formula that takes into account each team's resume metrics (KPI, Strength of Record) and predictive metrics (Basketball Power Index, KenPom and Sagarin). That formula is weighted tilting in favor of the predictive metrics based on the selection committee's history.

From there, I organize that number — I call it a valuation number — in order from lowest to highest with the associated team. That's when I start adjusting the valuation seed lines by looking at all the quadrant records, home, neutral site and away records, NET, and other criteria not accounted for in the formula. This seed line is the result of all of that.

JC Hoops Bracketology 2/27
Seed 1 2 3 4

1 seeds

Kansas

Alabama

Houston

Purdue

2 seeds

UCLA

Arizona

Baylor

Texas

3 seeds

Kansas State

Tennessee

Connecticut

Gonzaga

4 seeds

Indiana

Marquette

Xavier

TCU

5 seeds

St. Mary's

Miami

Iowa State

San Diego State

6 seeds

Creighton

Virginia

Northwestern

Maryland

7 seeds

Illinois

Arkansas

Michigan State

Providence

8 seeds

Kentucky

Duke

Texas A&M

Iowa

9 seeds

Rutgers

Missouri

USC

Memphis

10 seeds

Auburn

Arizona State

Pittsburgh

Nevada

11 seeds

Florida Atlantic

Boise State

West Virginia/NC State

Mississippi State/Wisconsin

12 seeds

Liberty

Oral Roberts

Charleston

Bradley

13 seeds

Iona

Yale

VCU

Utah Valley

14 seeds

Southern Miss

Toledo

Colgate

UC- Santa Barbara

15 seeds

Youngstown State

Eastern Washingthon

Vermont

Samford

16 seeds

UNC-Asheville

Norfolk State

A&M Corpus Christie/Fairleigh Dickson

Grambling/Morehead State

First Four Out

Oklahoma State

Michigan

Utah State

North Carolina

Next Four Out

Penn State

Clemson

Texas Tech

New Mexico

