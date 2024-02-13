We continue things with the six-hole spot in the lineup, which infielder Peyton Holt is projected to fill...

We are three days away from Arkansas baseball, and HawgBeat is continuing its annual lineup preview series for the 2024 Diamond Hogs.

Holt has been given the nickname "spark plug" from head coach Dave Van Horn ahead of the 2024 season. The senior infielder from Greenwood described what he thought a spark plug meant after a Feb. 5 scrimmage.

"Those days when there’s not a lot of energy going around, just being that guy that gets the group going," Holt said when asked what being a spark plug means. "Playing with energy, but not playing with too much emotion where you get out of wack. I think I’m one of the guys that can do that. Just being one of the guys that gets everyone going and playing my game."

As a JUCO transfer from Crowder College last season, Holt saw action in 31 games and he logged 19 starts, with 17 coming at second base primarily after Peyton Stovall went down with a season-ending torn labrum injury. Holt exceeded expectations and nearly batted .400 on the season.

Across 30 total chances, Holt did not commit a single error in the field for the Hogs in 2023. With Stovall being hurt again — this time a broken foot — Holt will likely be relied on as the everyday second baseman to start the season. Richmond transfer Jared Sprague-Lott is the top candidate to play third, and he could even play second if needed.

Whenever Stovall gets back, expect a move back to third for Holt, who spent his time there in fall/preseason scrimmages before Stovall's foot injury occurred on Feb. 5.

Holt's first season in Fayetteville was one that saw his role changing often. He now enters the 2024 season as a player who will likely be on the lineup card nearly everyday.

"Last year, it was fighting to get playing time, stepping up when I needed to," Holt said on Monday. "This year, I mean no one is guaranteed a spot but I’m just playing loose, playing my game. It’s going to be a fun group to play with. I’m excited, we have a lot of good guys, so I’m excited to get going."

Arkansas will host James Madison at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday for Opening Day. The first game of the season is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and it will be streamed on the SEC Network+.