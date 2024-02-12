Advertisement

We are four days away from Arkansas baseball, and HawgBeat is continuing its annual lineup preview series for the 2024 Diamond Hogs. With scrimmage coverage, analysis, interviews, previews, the Diamond Hawgs Podcast and more, HawgBeat provides the best Arkansas baseball coverage around. We continue things with the six-hole spot in the lineup, which designated hitter Jack Wagner is projected to fill...

#4 - Jack Wagner - DH

Grad. | R/R | 6-0 | 210 Wichita, Kansas / Maize South HS / Kansas, Tarleton State 2023 stats: 48 GP, .337/.451/.692, 8 2B, 4 3B, 15 HR, 56 RBI, 28 BB/42 K

One of two Diamond Hogs battling for control of first base alongside Ben McLaughlin, Wagner is projected to be Arkansas' designated hitter but will likely see time at both positions and possibly in the outfield depending on how things shake out. "Jack is working on his Master's Degree, can play first base, DH, maybe some outfield," Van Horn said at February's Swatter's Club." But a really tough kid, had a good fall for us. "We’ve got a little battle at first base with McLaughlin and Wagner," Van Horn said on Jan. 25. "One hits left, one hits right. One can DH. Wagner could actually play some outfield if we needed him to, as well. But that’s something that is going to be ongoing, and it’s a good thing. It’s healthy competition amongst teammates." As a redshirt senior at Tarleton State, Wagner played and started in 48 games and led the team with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs. He also had 14 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI games. Wagner was named the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after mashing four home runs and driving in 11 runs over the week in games at Texas A&M and versus Grand Canyon.

Across fall and spring scrimmages, Wagner is slashing .276/.354/.552 with an OPS of .906. The right-handed batter has racked up 16 hits, one double, five home runs, 10 RBIs, seven walks and 13 strikeouts. "I'm trying to be whatever they need me to be," Wagner said after a spring preseason scrimmage. Whether it's first, left field, maybe there's an injury and I got to go wherever. Being in college baseball so long, I've played all over so I'm comfortable at a majority of the spots." Arkansas will host James Madison at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday, Feb. 16 for Opening Day. The first game of the season is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and it will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

