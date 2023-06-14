The Arkansas baseball brand is expected to be well-represented at this year's Major League Baseball Draft Combine, which will be held June 19-24 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

In total, 136 players from the MLB Pipeline's Top 200 are slated to attend. Of those 136, four are Arkansas players and 12 are Razorback signees.

Junior outfielders Tavian Josenberger and Jace Bohrofen received invites, as well as junior left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan and junior righty Jaxon Wiggins.

Josenberger transferred in from Kansas and excelled in his one season with the Razorbacks. He slashed .286/.414/.490 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs while also being a very reliable center fielder.

In his second season in Fayetteville, Bohrofen led Arkansas with a .318 batting average, 68 hits, 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 hit by pitches. The former Oklahoma Sooner was a do-it-all outfielder as he slotted in at all three spots in the outfield during the 2023 season.

A junior college transfer from San Jacinto College, Hollan boasted an 8-2 record and 4.13 ERA for the Razorbacks in 2023. He started 15 games, gave up 37 earned runs on 82 hits, walked 29 and struck out 74 batters. Hollan recently had surgery to repair entrapment of the saphenous nerve located at the adductor canal in his left knee, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Wiggins suffered a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery before the season started, but he is still projected as the No. 99 draft prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Twelve signees from Arkansas' No. 1 ranked 2023 recruiting class also received invites. The list includes SS Aidan Miller, SS Nazzan Zanetello, SS Walker Martin, RHP Barrett Kent, C Ryder Helfrick, LHP Adam Hachman, OF Kendall George, RHP Gabe Gaeckle, LHP Hunter Dietz, SS Nolan Souza, RHP Dylan Questad and LHP Tucker Holland.

According to the MLB, the draft combine offers an opportunity for players to interview and interact directly with MLB general managers and scouting directors, as well as take part in a series of medical and performance assessments and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers in professional baseball.

Players will also have opportunities to be featured on MLB social media channels, in addition to receiving personal branding training and access to real-time content and custom video for their own platforms.

MLB Network coverage will begin at noon CT on June 20, and at 2:30 p.m. CT on June 21.

Below is the full list of Arkansas players and signees invited, along with their MLB Pipeline prospect ranking.

Players

OF Jace Bohrofen - No. 61

LHP Hunter Hollan - No. 83

RHP Jaxon Wiggins - No. 99

OF Tavian Josenberger - No. 114

Signees

SS Aidan Miller - No. 12

SS Walker Martin - No. 28

SS Nazzan Zanetello - No. 52

OF Kendall George - No. 60

LHP Adam Hachman - No. 97

LHP Hunter Dietz - No. 139

RHP Barrett Kent - No. 150

RHP Gabe Gaeckle - No. 158

C Ryder Helfrick - No. 197

SS Nolan Souza - NR

LHP Tucker Holland - NR

RHP Dylan Questad - NR