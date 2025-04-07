Arkansas Baseball Notebook: Latest Gage Wood Update

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn met with members of the media Monday following his Swatter's Club luncheon with Diamond Hog fans at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Van Horn spoke for a little less than an hour at the podium before taking questions from reporters (video above) to provide more in-depth updates for the Razorbacks, who are now the No. 1 team in the nation with a 30-3 overall record and an 11-1 mark in SEC play.

HawgBeat has a notebook below with the latest news and notes regarding Arkansas baseball, including injury updates for pitchers Gage Wood and Hunter Dietz, Van Horn's thoughts on his team so far, fun stories and more...