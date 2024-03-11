The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) moved up in the latest edition of D1Baseball's Top-25 rankings on Monday after a 4-0 week against UCA and McNeese State.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Hogs are now ranked No. 1 in the country, as they surpassed Wake Forest for the top spot following the Demon Deacons' series loss to Duke over the weekend.

It's the first time that Arkansas has held the No. 1 ranking since the final week of the 2021 regular season — a Hog team that finished with a 50-13 overall record and Super Regional loss to NC State.

Other SEC teams in the Top 25 include No. 2 LSU, No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 14 Alabama, No. 18 Auburn and No. 20 South Carolina.

Baseball America and Perfect Game also ranked the Hogs at the top spot in the country, with the NCBWA and USA Today yet to release their updated rankings.

With the series win over McNeese, Arkansas clinched its 30th consecutive non-conference home weekend series. The Razorbacks have not lost or tied a non-conference regular season weekend series at Baum-Walker Stadium since dropping two-of-three games against South Alabama in 2014.

Up next, No. 1 Arkansas will face off against Oral Roberts (7-8) in a midweek matchup at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and it will stream on SEC Network+.