Arkansas basketball 2025-26 roster breakdown update

The Arkansas basketball season has been over for almost a week and a half now, and the coaching staff is working on building next season’s roster.

It’s been relatively quiet in recent days for the Hogs. There still hasn’t been a transfer portal commitment, and four roster spots have opened. Still, there's been some roster movement for the Razorbacks, and several spots have opened in recent days.

Freshman guard Casmir Chavis was the first player to enter the transfer portal, and Melo Sanchez and Zvonimir Ivisic followed suit not long after. Ivisic has since committed to Illinois, where his brother Tomislav plays.

The most recent roster move came from freshman guard Boogie Fland, who declared for the 2025 NBA Draft on Friday.

With the shakeup, let's take a look at who can and can't come back to the program, and some of the latest intel surrounding Arkansas' transfer portal targets.