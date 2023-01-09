News More News
Arkansas basketball drops again in AP Top 25

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks saw downward movement for the second week in a row, this time to No. 15 in the ninth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas went 1-1 last week with a home win over No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday and a loss at now-No. 21 Auburn on Saturday.

This week, the Razorbacks will host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday 6 p.m. CT. Following that, they will travel to Nashville, Tenn., take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.

The Razorbacks remained the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 21 Auburn.

The Hogs were listed at No. 16 in Monday's NET rankings, No. 11 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and they dropped out of the ESPN Power Rankings for the first time this year. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology, and the opponent he has them matched up with is 14-seed Indiana State.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. Houston (34)

2. Kansas (22)

3. Purdue (4)

4. Alabama

5. Tennessee

6. UConn

7. UCLA

8. Gonzaga

9. Arizona

10. Texas

11. Kansas State

12. Xavier

13. Virginia

14. Iowa State

15. Arkansas

16. Miami (FL)

17. TCU

18. Wisconsin

19. Providence

20. Missouri

21. Auburn

22. Charleston

23. San Diego State

24. Duke

25. Marquette

{{ article.author_name }}