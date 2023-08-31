Arkansas' schedule features eight non-conference games at Bud Walton Arena, a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, a neutral-site meeting in Tulsa against Oklahoma and one game at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock.

Highlighting the slate is a matchup with Duke on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The Razorbacks are 2-2 all-time against the Blue Devils with the last meeting coming in the Elite Eight in 2022 when Duke beat the Razorbacks 78-69. Arkansas' last win against Duke was a 76-72 victory in the 1994 national championship.

With nine newcomers, including two freshmen and seven transfers, the expectations will be high for the Razorbacks following a Sweet Sixteen departure last season.

Here is the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for Musselman and company...