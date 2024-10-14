Advertisement

Published Oct 14, 2024
Arkansas basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP poll
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Head coach John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks checked in at No. 16 in the preseason AP Men's Basketball Top 25 Poll on Monday.

It marks the fourth season in a row the Hoop Hogs have been listed in the initial AP poll, as they ranked No. 16 ahead of the 2021-22 season, No. 10 in 2022-23 and No. 14 last year.

The Razorbacks are the fifth-highest SEC team ranked in the conference, behind No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 13 Texas A&M. Other ranked SEC teams include Texas (19), Florida (21), Kentucky (23) and Ole Miss (24).

Arkansas' official schedule was released last Thursday. The Hogs will play nine teams who are also ranked in the preseason Top 25, including No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Baylor, No. 11 Auburn, No 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 19 Texas, No. 21 Florida, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Ole Miss.

Additionally, Arkansas will host the top-ranked team in the land, No. 1 Kansas, for a preseason charity exhibition on Oct. 25.

Under former head coach Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks finished with a disappointing 16-17 (6-12 SEC) record last season, but first-year head coach Calipari rejuvenated the program with the addition of several high-profile freshman and a bevy of transfers, three of which came from his previous Kentucky program.

Arkansas fans will get their first chance to see the Hoop Hogs on Oct. 25, as No. 1-ranked Kansas will come to Bud Walton Arena for a preseason charity exhibition game. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Full Preseason Top 25

1. Kansas

2. Alabama

3. UConn

4. Houston

5. Iowa State

6. Gonzaga

7. Duke

8. Baylor

9. North Carolina

10. Arizona

11. Auburn

12. Tennessee

13. Texas A&M

14. Purdue

15. Creighton

16. Arkansas

17. Indiana

18. Marquette

19. Texas

20. Cincinnati

21. Florida

22. UCLA

23. Kentucky

24. Ole Miss

25. Rutgers

