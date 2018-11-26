Arkansas Coaches Complete First 2019 In-Home Visit with 4-star Shamar Nash
After closing out the 2018 season at 2-10, the Razorback coaches are back at work and back to what they've been doing best, recruiting some elite 2019 prospects. They kicked off the contact period Sunday night with their first in-home visit in Memphis, Tennessee with Shamar Nash.
Nash took the coaches to Soul Fish Cafe where they reminisced about the recruiting process and talked about the future.
I had a great in home visit today with some great guys! #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/im1nmoUaTK— Shamar Nash (@shamar2tymez) November 26, 2018
