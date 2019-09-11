Check out results and key stats from Arkansas's 2020 commits on HawgBeat every week during the season. Planning to watch a commit's game? Use our comprehensive season schedule. Check out last week's FNL report.

OFFENSE

Chandler Morris couldn't play the whole game Friday as Highland Park took down Mesquite Horn 52-25 to move to 2-0 on the season, but he did still rack up 208 yards passing and 44 yards rushing with four touchdowns, so not a bad night for the Head Hog's son. He also had two picks but threw 73% completions on 26 attempts. Morris is now 84 yards shy of 1,000 total yards heading into week three with 13 touchdowns for the defending three-time state champion Scots.

North Shore bounced back from their week one loss to Katy beating Ridge Point High School 38-7. Arkansas running back commit John Gentry had 9 carries for 91 yards and a score. He's averaging 16 yards per carry through two games.

Westlake takes another win to move to 2-0 on the season. After traveling to Houston, the Austin squad won 35-7 over Cy-Ridge with five catches and 64 yards contributed by 6-foot Arkansas commit Mason Mangum.

Central High School finally gets a win moving them to 2-1 on the season after taking down Collierville 35-28. After an interception in week 2, two-way athlete Darin Turner followed it up with another on Friday and also had two catches for 47 yards and a score.

Here's a little taste at what Arkansas is getting in 4-star WR Darin Turner (@DarinTurner_5).



After going 10-3 last season, the Marshall Mavericks are off to a 0-2 start. Williams was well covered and Marshall's quarterback situation did not help at all in the 53-0 loss to the defending state champion Longview Lobos. Hopefully the Mavericks find a new quarterback so Arkansas's wide receiver commit can go back to catching passes and scoring touchdowns soon.

Crockett moves to 1-1 after a close 38-32 loss to Garrison High School. Horace contributed three catches for 52 yards.

The Razorbacks' second tight end commit Brandon Frazier blocked well for his squad Friday night and helped McKinney North get a hard-earned 68-65 win over Northwest HS. They're now 2-0. In Frazier's words: "I was getting doubled all game so when I ran routes I was just the distraction for my outside receivers." He had three receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown last week.

Carthage is gearing up for a big game against Savion Williams and Marshall this week. OL commit Ty'Kieast Crawford continued his strong pass protection and the Bulldogs are scoring 48.5 points per game with two wins. After a two-score performance in week one, athlete Kelvontay Dixon added two more Friday night in a 49-7 win over Liberty-Eylau. He had three catches for 100 yards and one rush for 11 yards.

DEFENSE

Jonesboro is now 2-0 with another win, 35-7 over Batesville. Jashaud Stewart was dominant once again on the defensive line with five tackles and two QB hurries.

Martavius French and his Whitehaven teammates marched into North Little Rock and dominated all night long. The Tigers are now 3-0. French had nine tackles, according to HawgBeat’s unofficial statistics, and also had an interception, pass breakup and forced fumble. French's teammate and fellow Arkansas target Bryson Eason, who is two spots behind French in the Rivals250 at No. 182, had 1.5 tackles for loss included in his nine-tackle total.

Knoxville West posted a 45-0 shutout to move to 3-0 on the season. The defensive effort was led by both Arkansas commits. Drew Francis had eight tackles with two tackles for loss and even got involved on offense for a touchdown. Defensive end Tyrece Edwards had five tackles, a tackle for loss and half a sack.

Two-time defending state champs Edna Karr took their first loss of the season 42-39 to John Curtis Christian but Vance was very active. He posted highlights after the game: