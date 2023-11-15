The All-American Bowl virtually awarded jerseys to 13 of the 100 players who will be participating in the postseason bowl game on Wednesday, and Bridges was recognized.

Bridges will be joined in the game with fellow Arkansas four-star commit Charleston Collins. Collins hasn’t been awarded his jersey yet, but that will come soon.

Courtney Crutchfield, a four-star wide receiver out of Pine Bluff who recently de-committed from the Razorbacks, is also listed on the All-American Bowl roster.

A native of Lake Belton, Texas, Bridges committed to the Razorbacks on July 14. He chose the Hogs over Texas, TCU and others.

Another interesting name on the roster for the bowl game is Cabot punter Sam Dubwig. He was presented with his jersey on Nov 8.

Dubwig told HawgBeat he will be at Arkansas’ game against Florida International on Saturday.

The All-American Bowl will be played in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 6, 2024. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.