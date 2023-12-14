Arkansas senior defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart was arrested by Fayetteville Police on first-degree criminal mischief and residential burglary charges Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 246-pound defensive end was booked at 1:29 p.m. CT Wednesday. HawgBeat has requested further information from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Stewart just wrapped up his fourth season in Fayetteville and he only logged 89 snaps on the year, mostly due to nagging injuries. The Jonesboro native played in just five games and he had seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for los and 0.5 sacks.

Across his four full seasons in Fayetteville, Stewart has racked up 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He has one season of eligibility remaining. Stewart is a former three-star prospect out of Jonesboro.