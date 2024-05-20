Advertisement
Arkansas drops two spots in D1Baseball Top 25

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Arkansas dropped two spots to No. 5 in Monday's D1Baseball Top 25 rankings following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.

The Razorbacks (42-13, 20-10 SEC) just wrapped up regular season play by dropping two of three games at Texas A&M over the weekend. Despite dropping the series, the Hogs did earn the SEC Western Division title with a win over the Aggies on Friday.

The four teams ahead of Arkansas (in order) were Tennessee, Kentucky, Clemson and Texas A&M.

With only conference tournaments remaining before the full NCAA Tournament Field of 64 is released next Monday, May 27, the Diamond Hogs are a virtual lock for a top-8 national seed. The Razorbacks rank No. 2 in the RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) and their strength of schedule is No. 13.

SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket, Arkansas' path

Arkansas posted a 33-3 record inside the confines of Baum-Walker Stadium this season. The Hogs were 7-8 overall in true road games and 3-1 in neutral site games.

Head coach Dave Van Horn led the Razorbacks to a perfect 12-0 record in midweek games this season, which marked the first undefeated record in midweeks since 2005 for the Hogs.

The Diamond Hogs won each of their first seven weekend series this season before losing two of three games at Alabama in mid-April. The only other teams to earn a series win over Arkansas included Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Moving forward, the Razorbacks have earned the 2-seed in this week's SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Arkansas will face the winner of 7-seed Alabama and 10-seed South Carolina in the second game Wednesday, which will begin at approximately 1 p.m. CT, but not officially. All SEC Tournament games will be broadcast on SEC Network except for Sunday's championship game, which will be on ESPN2.

D1Baseball Top 25 (May 20, 2024)

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. Clemson

4. Texas A&M

5. Arkansas

6. Oregon State

7. North Carolina

8. Oklahoma

9. East Carolina

10. Florida State

11. Georgia

12. NC State

13. UC Santa Barbara

14. UC Irvine

15. Mississippi State

16. Virginia

17. Duke

18. Arizona

19. Oklahoma State

20. Indiana State

21. Louisiana

22. Wake Forest

23. Oregon

24. Texas

25. Southern Mississippi

