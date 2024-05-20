Arkansas dropped two spots to No. 5 in Monday's D1Baseball Top 25 rankings following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.

The Razorbacks (42-13, 20-10 SEC) just wrapped up regular season play by dropping two of three games at Texas A&M over the weekend. Despite dropping the series, the Hogs did earn the SEC Western Division title with a win over the Aggies on Friday.

The four teams ahead of Arkansas (in order) were Tennessee, Kentucky, Clemson and Texas A&M.

With only conference tournaments remaining before the full NCAA Tournament Field of 64 is released next Monday, May 27, the Diamond Hogs are a virtual lock for a top-8 national seed. The Razorbacks rank No. 2 in the RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) and their strength of schedule is No. 13.

ALSO READ: SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket, Arkansas' path

Arkansas posted a 33-3 record inside the confines of Baum-Walker Stadium this season. The Hogs were 7-8 overall in true road games and 3-1 in neutral site games.