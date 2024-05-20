Arkansas drops two spots in D1Baseball Top 25
Arkansas dropped two spots to No. 5 in Monday's D1Baseball Top 25 rankings following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.
The Razorbacks (42-13, 20-10 SEC) just wrapped up regular season play by dropping two of three games at Texas A&M over the weekend. Despite dropping the series, the Hogs did earn the SEC Western Division title with a win over the Aggies on Friday.
The four teams ahead of Arkansas (in order) were Tennessee, Kentucky, Clemson and Texas A&M.
With only conference tournaments remaining before the full NCAA Tournament Field of 64 is released next Monday, May 27, the Diamond Hogs are a virtual lock for a top-8 national seed. The Razorbacks rank No. 2 in the RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) and their strength of schedule is No. 13.
Arkansas posted a 33-3 record inside the confines of Baum-Walker Stadium this season. The Hogs were 7-8 overall in true road games and 3-1 in neutral site games.
Head coach Dave Van Horn led the Razorbacks to a perfect 12-0 record in midweek games this season, which marked the first undefeated record in midweeks since 2005 for the Hogs.
The Diamond Hogs won each of their first seven weekend series this season before losing two of three games at Alabama in mid-April. The only other teams to earn a series win over Arkansas included Kentucky and Texas A&M.
Moving forward, the Razorbacks have earned the 2-seed in this week's SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.
Arkansas will face the winner of 7-seed Alabama and 10-seed South Carolina in the second game Wednesday, which will begin at approximately 1 p.m. CT, but not officially. All SEC Tournament games will be broadcast on SEC Network except for Sunday's championship game, which will be on ESPN2.
D1Baseball Top 25 (May 20, 2024)
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. Clemson
4. Texas A&M
5. Arkansas
6. Oregon State
7. North Carolina
8. Oklahoma
9. East Carolina
10. Florida State
11. Georgia
12. NC State
13. UC Santa Barbara
14. UC Irvine
15. Mississippi State
16. Virginia
17. Duke
18. Arizona
19. Oklahoma State
20. Indiana State
21. Louisiana
22. Wake Forest
23. Oregon
24. Texas
25. Southern Mississippi