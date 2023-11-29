Arkansas-Duke TV details, key players, betting odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will face off against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Led by second-year head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils finished the 2022-23 season with a 27-9 (14-6 ACC) record and lost to Tennessee in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
Heading into the season, the Blue Devils were selected to finish first in the ACC by the league's media. Duke had two players selected to a preseason all-conference squad in center Kyle Filipowski and guard Tyrese Proctor. Filipowski was also selected as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.
Duke has won four straight games — including a victory over Michigan State — after losing a hard-fought battle against No. 12 Arizona on Nov. 10.
Arkansas is coming off of a 1-2 performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament that saw the Hogs defeat Stanford before losing to Memphis and No. 14 North Carolina last Wednesday-Friday.
Head Hog Eric Musselman gave fans a good preview of what to expect against the Blue Devils.
"You look at this team and their center [Kyle Filipowski] is a lottery pick," Musselman said Monday. "[Tyrece] Proctor, one of their guards slash wings is a lottery pick. So we’re playing against two lottery picks. And No. 1, [Caleb] Foster is an early Mid-20 type pick based on mock drafts. So we’re playing against three draft picks that’ll all probably happen before 20.
"So we’re playing against a really good basketball team with some guys that made a decision to come back and play college basketball. They’ve got some guys on their team that would have been first-round picks last year. And they came back to get better."
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Blue Devils and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, Arkansas
Tipoff: 8:15 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN APP
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Duke players to know
#5 - G Tyrese Proctor - So., 6'5", 183 lbs.
Stats per game: 31.8 min, 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 49.1 fg%, 35.7 3fg%
#3 - G Jeremy Roach - Sr., 6'2", 180 lbs.
Stats per game: 31.0 min, 11.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.3 turnovers, 47.3 fg%, 40.0 3fg%
#0 - G Jared McCain - Fr., 6' 3”, 197 lbs.
Stats per game: 22.5 min, 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 turnovers, 41.5 fg%, 46.2 3fg%
#30 - C Kyle Filipowski - So., 7'0", 248 lbs.
Stats per game: 26.7 min, 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 1.7 blocks, 56.0 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#25 - F Mark Mitchell - So., 6'9", 232 lbs.
Stats per game: 25.2 min, 12.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 55.3 fg%, 11.1 3fg%
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +160
Duke: -190
Spread:
Arkansas: +4.5 (-115)
Duke: -4.5 (-105)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 149.5 (-115)
UNDER 149.5 (-105)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 72.5 (-105)
Arkansas UNDER 72.5 (-125)
Duke OVER 76.5 (-120)
Duke UNDER 76.5 (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Tramon Mark OVER 14.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals: -105
Arkanssas team OVER 24.5 FGs made and OVER 37.5 team rebounds: +115
Arkansas team OVER 44.5 FG percentage and OVER 12.5 team turnovers: +135
Chandler Lawson OVER 3.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds: +135
Davonte Davis OVER 8.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: +165
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 5.5 points and OVER 0.5 blocks: +165
Layden Blocker OVER 7.5 points and OVER 0.5 offensive rebounds: +125
Makhi Mitchell OVER 3.5 points and OVER 0.5 blocks: +125
Trevon Brazile OVER 9.5 points and OVER 7.5 rebounds: +195
Joseph Pinion OVER 1.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals: +240
Khalif Battle OVER 12.5 points and OVER 6.5 free throws made: +275
El Ellis OVER 6.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: +325
Jalen Graham OVER 4.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds: +350
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Khalif Battle OVER 12.5 points and OVER 6.5 free throws made (+275)
With Tramon Mark's status going into the game unknown after suffering a back injury against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Battle is a guy that the Hogs will need to step up against the Blue Devils.
Battle is averaging 15.0 points per game this season, and has already hit this point total four times this season. As for free throw shooting, Battle has made at least seven from the charity stripe three times so far.
In a game that Arkansas will need scoring in, I look for Battle to take over and force the issue against Duke's defense.
