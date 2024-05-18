"Get ready to go," Van Horn said. "We need to rest up a little bit, hydrate and eat. I'm sure some guys lost some weight out here the last few day. Get ready for the run."

Arkansas is traveling from College Station to Hoover on Saturday evening and it will take Sunday as a day off before practicing Monday and Tuesday at Hoover High School, head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame Saturday.

Fresh off a series loss at Texas A&M, Arkansas will face the winner of Tuesday's 7/10 seed matchup — teams still to be determined — in the second game Wednesday, which will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game that has a 9:30 a.m. CT first pitch.

The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (43-12, 20-10 SEC) won the Southeastern Conference Western Division title this season to earn the 2-seed for next week's SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

After dropping two of three games at Texas A&M this weekend, the Razorbacks wrapped up their 2024 conference slate with a 20-10 record against league opponents and they own a 43-12 overall record entering postseason play.

Arkansas is a virtual lock to be a top-8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would clinch home field advantage for a Regional and potential Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks own a 40-25 all-time record at the SEC Tournament and they went 2-1 in Hoover last season with wins over Texas A&M and LSU, but the Aggies knocked the Hogs out in the rematch.

It took an 11-inning effort and a Jared Wegner grand slam for the 2-seeded Hogs to beat the Aggies in the teams' first game of the tournament last year. Arkansas then knocked off the eventual national champion LSU Tigers and Paul Skenes before the Aggies defeated the Razorbacks, 5-4, in the semifinal round.

Arkansas has won the SEC Baseball Tournament just once (2021) and it has a 9-13 combined record in the tournament during years it went on to make the College World Series. The Razorbacks have gone winless at the SEC Tournament six times under Van Horn.

Tennessee drew the top seed in this year's SEC Tournament. Arkansas is followed by Kentucky and Texas A&M to round out the top-four seeds.

Teams will begin play at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Tuesday morning with the 5-through-12 seed teams facing off before the winners advance to take on the top-4 teams Wednesday. Arkansas will begin in double elimination play, meaning it will take two losses to send the Hogs home up until the semifinal round, which becomes single elimination.