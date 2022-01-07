Arkansas extends first 2025 in-state offer

Arkansas extended its first offer to an in-state player in the Class of 2025 on Friday.

Omarion Robinson, a safety at Little Rock Parkview who just completed his freshman season, shared the news that he had received an offer from the Razorbacks via Twitter.

It is his third FBS offer, as Memphis and Ole Miss pulled the trigger back in November.

Little Rock Parkview head coach Brad Bolding told HawgBeat that Robinson likely would have played safety on the varsity team all year, but he had a desire to play with his fellow ninth graders.

About midway through the season, though, he made the jump up to varsity and played in the Patriots' final six games.

Despite his youth and only appearing in those six games, Robinson had impressive numbers for Parkview, which went 10-3 and reached the Class 6A semifinals. He made 56 tackles, three pass breakups and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Another pick-6 was negated by penalty, plus he scored on a punt and kickoff return.

"He has the potential to be the best I've ever coached," said Bolding, who has coached multiple players who went on to sign with major college football programs.

That list of players includes running back Altee Tenpenny, wide receiver K.J. Hill, linebacker Martrell Spaight, defensive tackle Zach Stadther, running back Juan Day, tight end Erin Outley, quarterback Landon Rogers, running back James Jointer Jr. and linebacker Jaylon White.

The Razorbacks have also offered running back Darien Bennett, who plays at Parkview and is a member of the 2023 class.