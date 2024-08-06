FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held its sixth practice of 2024 fall camp Tuesday morning on the outdoor grass and turf fields at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Northwest Arkansas. It was the first day in full pads for the Razorbacks, and they seem to be bit by the injury bug at the moment.

Arkansas allowed the media inside for six periods of practice, which was roughly 30 minutes with individual drills, fastball starts, inside run drills and one-on-ones between receivers and defensive backs.

HawgBeat was on hand to get practice video, notes and intel, plus readers can scroll below for a full three-deep depth chart (looking a lot different) and pictures from the action.

Note: The depth chart is just order of appearance during the fastball starts period, and it is NOT an official depth chart. Fastball starts is an 11-on-11 period in which the offense runs generally four or five plays against the defense to set the tone for practice.